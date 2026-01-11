Uddhav dares BJP to rename Ahmedabad to Karnavati

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dared the BJP to rename Ahmedabad, the capital city of Gujarat, “Karnavati” just as the ruling Mahayuti alliance had changed the name of Aurangabad to “Sambhajinagar”. iMumbai, India - January 08, 2026: (UBT) chef Uddhav Thackeray intract with media at Matoshree, Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 08, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Thackeray also alleged that voters were being given ₹2,000 each via a digital payment app, and the state election commission and police must look into it.

He was speaking at a campaign rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. “In my last cabinet meeting of the MVA government, I took a decision to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar,’’ Thackeray said.

He pointed out that Union home minister Amit Shah is an elected representative from Ahmedabad. “I challenge the BJP to change name of Ahmedabad to ‘Karnavati’. If they have guts, they will rename it.”

On local issues, Thackeray said that despite the state government’s tall promises, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city gets drinking water for just 44 days a year.

Slamming the BJP for making tainted Badlapur school trustee Tushar Apte a coopted member of the Badlapur municipal council (Apte has been named in the FIR relating to the sexual assault on a minor in a school), Thackeray said, “The accused, Akshay Shinde, was nabbed for the sexual assault on the minor school girl. We expected he would be tried in a fast-track court and hanged; instead, he was killed in an encounter. We were told co-accused Tushar Apte (who ran the school) faced a case and today we hear he was co-opted as a corporator.’’

Thackeray also took dig at the BJP, where loyalists are miffed at the influx of newcomers who are being given party positions. “The situation for loyalists in the BJP is bad. They have to accept newcomers and serve them,’’ he said.

Thackeray also demanded that Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Mahayuti alliance partner, be removed from the cabinet till the probe into the irrigation scam was completed. “If the allegations are proved wrong, Fadnavis must apologise.”

Dagdu Sakpal to join Sena

In Mumbai, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Dagdu Sakpal is all set to join the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Eknath Shinde on Sunday. He is unhappy that the Sena (UBT) had denied his daughter, Reshma Sakpal Gaonkar, a ticket for the BMC elections from ward no 203. During a campaign rally, Shinde visited Sakpal’s Lalbaug residence this week.

“I am going to the Sena as I feel troubled here. They should have rung me up and told me that a ticket was being denied to my daughter, and I would have accepted it. We dedicated ourselves to the Shiv Sena and now seniors are not valued.’’