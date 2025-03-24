Uddhav never phoned Rane for Aaditya, says Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray had never called up senior BJP leader Narayan Rane for keeping his son Aaditya Thackeray’s name out of the Disha Salian’s controversial death case. **EDS: TV GRAB** New Delhi: Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI12_11_2019_000114B) (PTI)

On Saturday, Rane had held a press conference, reiterating his allegation of Aaditya’s involvement in the Salian death case. He also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had called through his PA Milind Narvekar and asked him to go soft on his son.

Rane also asked Uddhav to check the company his son was keeping, while making the allegations.

Responding to the allegations, Raut said on Sunday, “I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and his PA Milind Narvekar (now MLC), and they have denied the conversation. We know why he (Rane) is making such statements.’’

Raut added that when Rane was arrested by the MVA government for his controversial statement on Uddhav Thackeray in Ratnagiri, his family members had called up the latter, requesting him to go soft on Rane, considering his age and ill-health. “Union home minister Amit Shah had also called, asking him to go soft as Rane was a central minister. As a result, Uddhavji told police to release Rane by evening,” Raut said.

The Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson also said that the Thackeray family was never defamed earlier, and the rotten politics started in the last 10 years of rule by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Raut also spoke on the pile of cash found in Delhi HC justice Yashwant Varma’s house. “The video was uploaded by SC and Delhi police. All this is happening in the tenure of Narendra Modi, who says, ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’. This appears to be a one-day kamai (earning) of a judge. Now we know why Shiv Sena UBT did not get justice in SC and an unconstitutional government was allowed to continue.”