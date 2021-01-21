IND USA
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT archive)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Uddhav, Raj expected to share stage at Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary event

The estranged cousins earlier attended a virtual all-party meeting called to discuss the Covid-19 situation in May
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Maharashtra chief Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin, Raj Thackeray, are expected to share the stage on Saturday at the inauguration of Bal Thackeray’s statue in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena founder’s 95th birth anniversary, people aware of the matter said.

The cousins earlier attended a virtual all-party meeting called to discuss the Covid-19 situation in May.

Uddhav Thackeray will unveil the nine-feet-tall statue bronze statue on an 11-feet pedestal. Residents have opposed the installation citing a 2013 Supreme Court order that said statues cannot be installed on roads.

The statue installed by the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be the first in Mumbai, where Bal Thackeray established the party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis have also been invited for the unveiling event.

Raj Thackeray was seen as his political heir, but Bal Thackeray chose his son, Uddhav Thackeray, to lead the party in 2003, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena. He launched Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in March 2005.

Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government orders probe into Serum Institute fire; clarifies Covid-19 vaccine plant is safe

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Directives have been issued to Pune Police commissioner for a detailed investigation into the incident, said state deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (ANI)
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (ANI)
mumbai news

Bombay HC rejects Sonu Sood’s appeal to stay demolition notice for Juhu building

By KAY Dodhiya
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:06 PM IST
On October 27 last year, BMC had issued a notice to Sood and his wife Sonali, directing them to restore the property as per the approved plan or get approval for the changes
The BMC had alleged that the actor made structural changes to his six-storey residential building and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.(Aalok Soni/Hindustan Times File Photo)
The BMC had alleged that the actor made structural changes to his six-storey residential building and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.(Aalok Soni/Hindustan Times File Photo)
mumbai news

Illegal construction: Sonu Sood’s appeal against BMC notice dismissed by HC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Sood’s lawyer Amogh Singh had sought a time of 10 weeks last October to comply with the directions of the notice.
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra varsity teachers’ unions to march against new farm and labour laws

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The state unions are also opposing the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP), saying it violates the Constitutional mandates of reservation and free and compulsory education.
Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut.
Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut.
mumbai news

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:30 AM IST
In November 2020, Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

BMC election: Mumbai group begins survey to check awareness of electorate

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The survey, conducted by Jaago Mumbaikar group, will look at two aspects -- if people are aware about their ward, their corporator and BMC’s responsibilities and what are the areas concerning them
Dasgupta’s lawyer told the court that there was no evidence to back the allegations against him.(HT_PRINT)
Dasgupta's lawyer told the court that there was no evidence to back the allegations against him.(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Mumbai court rejects bail plea of former BARC CEO in TRP case

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Dasgupta approached the sessions court after a magistrate’s court turned down his plea, observing that a probe of the case required that he be kept away from other accused and material witnesses.
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday granted a three-week transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki. Similar relief was also granted to Aparna Purohit, head of content, Amazon Prime.
Mumbai Police personnel posted outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai Police personnel posted outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Police have booked Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and Aparna Purohit, head of India Original Contents at Amazon. Besides, actor Saif Ali Khan and other actors featuring in the series are also mentioned in the first information report (FIR).
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a first information report (FIR) would be filed in the case and a formal investigation would be initiated. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Police have received complaint against Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web series Tandav and will conduct an investigation. The minister has also demanded regulatory mechanism by the Central government for over-the-top (OTT) platform contents to avoid any communal tension in the country.
Last week, students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages sent by four proctors to some female students. (HT FILE)
Last week, students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages sent by four proctors to some female students. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After NMIMS row, colleges in Mumbai bring changes to online exam process

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:07 AM IST
After four proctors who allegedly harassed female students were fired by the online exam-conducting firm of a city-based management institute, several colleges have decided to include in-house teachers for online exams along with other proctors. In some cases, proctoring will only be done by college teachers along with software proctoring, said college principals.
For representation only. (HT FILE)
For representation only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai man falls prey to online sextortion

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:02 AM IST
A 40-year-old man from Byculla was blackmailed by a woman on a popular social media site. Agripada police has started probe in the case.
IIT-Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee and Kanpur have been identified as nodal coordinating institutes. (HT File Photo)
IIT-Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee and Kanpur have been identified as nodal coordinating institutes. (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 120 institutes identified to form network to measures cities’ performance under NCAP

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science (IIScs) and labs of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have been identified as Institutes of Repute (IoRs) to aid and measure NCAP.
NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede has confirmed the development. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede has confirmed the development. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: NCB apprehends notorious drug supplier, seizes drugs worth crores

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Continuing it crackdown on drugs peddlers and suppliers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday apprehended drug supplier Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan from Navi Mumbai. The agency said search operations were going on till late in the evening and it had seized drugs worth crores from the drug supplier.
