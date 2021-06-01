Uddhav Thackeray flags off trial run of two metro lines, launches infra projects

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Monday flagged off trial runs of two metro lines — Metro-2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East). The event took place at Akurli metro station in Kandivli (East). Both the routes are fully elevated.

After the trial runs, the first phase of operations for both the lines will commence from October this year, which will be Dahisar to Aarey for Metro-2A and Dahanukarwadi to Aarey for Metro-7.

The entire route is likely to be operational from January 2022.

Currently Mumbai has only one operational metro line that runs on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route which started in June 2014.

Thackeray praised the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for its feat in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am fortunate to be a part of this development story taking place in Mumbai,” he said.

“The visualisation and designs of the trains as well as the stations are so good that it does not feel like we are in Mumbai but in some foreign country,” said Thackeray.

MMRDA chief RA Rajeev called it a tough journey worth taking. “The Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the work, as despite being a Make in India project, we had to import various parts from other countries. Their factories were closed, and even air and water transportations were not functional,” said Rajeev. He added, “We planned to start the trial run in March, but then the second Covid-19 wave struck the country, delaying it further. Finally today, we were able to start the trial runs, after which the first phase will begin in October and the two lines will become fully functional in January 2022.”

He said that the two metro lines will help decongest around 25% of road traffic in the busy Western Express Highway as commuters may switch to metros.

The total expense is approximately ₹12,800 crore, of which ₹6,000 crore has been spent till date. It is estimated that 0.92 million people will be travelling in these lines once it becomes operational.

Apart from flagging the metros, Thackeray also conducted the ground breaking ceremony of the underground and elevated road on Western Express Highway which will speed up the traffic towards both international and domestic airports. He also inaugurated one side arm of Rajnoli flyover.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held demonstrations against Thackeray saying he was hogging all the credit for the work done by his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis. “Uddhavji only created hurdles in the metro projects by scrapping the Aarey car shed, and hence he has no moral right to flag off the trial runs,” said BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar, who led the agitation outside the Akurli metro station.

MMRDA is the nodal authority for the Mumbai Metro Master Plan, which is looking at implementing a 337-km network in and around the city.

How trial runs work

Trial runs are conducted by the commissioner of Railway Safety and are mandatory before allowing any new railway or metro line.

During this, preliminary tests are conducted to check how a new system works. The trial runs for metro are done without passengers. During this, safety of coaches, various signals, equipment used as well as safety measures are examined. Loads are put in the coaches to check whether they can withstand the pressure. Passengers are allowed only after all parameters are met.

It can take around three to six months to complete the whole procedure, according to MMRDA officials.