Uddhav Thackeray likens Agnipath scheme to ‘use and throw’ policy
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, saying the policy was akin to a “use and throw” and “hire and fire” style of functioning. Thackeray, who was speaking on the 56th foundation day of Shiv Sena at a hotel in Mumbai, said the youth of the nation were shown dreams, which were not fulfilled, resulting in nationwide protests.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on Tuesday, seeks to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on a short-term contract of four years. Thackeray questioned the scheme and called it “dangerous”.
“What is this scheme about the contractual army? It is dangerous. If this is the trend, then let’s get politicians on contract. Float tenders for a prime minister and chief minister. Keep everything contractual. Hire and fire; use and throw. The youth of the country, who are the pillars of this nation, were shown illogical dreams. So why won’t the youth get angry?” he asked.
Thackeray also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre saying several decisions of the government backfired in the past including demonetisation and farmers’ laws. Targeting the BJP, Thackeray said that they want to rule but do not know how to govern.
“Whatever is happening today might be Hindutva for them, but not for me. Decisions are made without thinking of the people. They want to rule, it is fine by me. But if you can’t govern then you are not capable of ruling. Youth have come down on the streets in several states against the Agnipath scheme of the government,” Thackeray said, adding that the Sena’s policy was to have Lord Ram in their hearts and to give employment to the people.
Thackeray also criticised the Centre’s announcement of a 10% reservation for the trained ‘Agniveers’. “Don’t give promises that you can’t fulfil. Shiv Sena has never backed out after giving a word. They said they would give some crores of jobs in five years, but nothing happened. Now they have come up with a new scheme, Agnipath. We think it is a big project, but what do they teach; to drive a car and carpentry, and they are called ‘Agniveer’. You will show them a mirage for three-four years but what about their jobs after that. How will our nation progress?” he said.
In a veiled jibe at prime minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Our policy is Lord Ram in heart and give jobs to the people. If people don’t have jobs then chanting Ram’s name won’t help. You are inaugurating temples. He came to Dehu earlier this week. Warkaris are our people, they don’t need to be taught Hindutva. Our government is also planning facilities for them; giving out crores of rupees as funds to them.” Thackeray was referring to Modi’s visit to Dehu on June 14 where he attempted to woo the Warkari sect during an inauguration of a temple.
Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut also targeted the Centre over the Agnipath scheme. “One only gets servants on a contractual basis, not an army. Nobody has ever taken such a foolish decision,” he said while speaking at the foundation day event.
Referring to nationwide protests in many states, Raut added that no violent protests have erupted in Maharashtra over the scheme as the reins of the government are with Thackeray.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
