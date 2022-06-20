Uddhav Thackeray likens Agnipath scheme to ‘use and throw’ policy

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, saying the policy was akin to a “use and throw” and “hire and fire” style of functioning. Thackeray, who was speaking on the 56th foundation day of Shiv Sena at a hotel in Mumbai, said the youth of the nation were shown dreams, which were not fulfilled, resulting in nationwide protests.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on Tuesday, seeks to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on a short-term contract of four years. Thackeray questioned the scheme and called it “dangerous”.

“What is this scheme about the contractual army? It is dangerous. If this is the trend, then let’s get politicians on contract. Float tenders for a prime minister and chief minister. Keep everything contractual. Hire and fire; use and throw. The youth of the country, who are the pillars of this nation, were shown illogical dreams. So why won’t the youth get angry?” he asked.

Thackeray also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre saying several decisions of the government backfired in the past including demonetisation and farmers’ laws. Targeting the BJP, Thackeray said that they want to rule but do not know how to govern.

“Whatever is happening today might be Hindutva for them, but not for me. Decisions are made without thinking of the people. They want to rule, it is fine by me. But if you can’t govern then you are not capable of ruling. Youth have come down on the streets in several states against the Agnipath scheme of the government,” Thackeray said, adding that the Sena’s policy was to have Lord Ram in their hearts and to give employment to the people.

Thackeray also criticised the Centre’s announcement of a 10% reservation for the trained ‘Agniveers’. “Don’t give promises that you can’t fulfil. Shiv Sena has never backed out after giving a word. They said they would give some crores of jobs in five years, but nothing happened. Now they have come up with a new scheme, Agnipath. We think it is a big project, but what do they teach; to drive a car and carpentry, and they are called ‘Agniveer’. You will show them a mirage for three-four years but what about their jobs after that. How will our nation progress?” he said.

In a veiled jibe at prime minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Our policy is Lord Ram in heart and give jobs to the people. If people don’t have jobs then chanting Ram’s name won’t help. You are inaugurating temples. He came to Dehu earlier this week. Warkaris are our people, they don’t need to be taught Hindutva. Our government is also planning facilities for them; giving out crores of rupees as funds to them.” Thackeray was referring to Modi’s visit to Dehu on June 14 where he attempted to woo the Warkari sect during an inauguration of a temple.

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut also targeted the Centre over the Agnipath scheme. “One only gets servants on a contractual basis, not an army. Nobody has ever taken such a foolish decision,” he said while speaking at the foundation day event.

Referring to nationwide protests in many states, Raut added that no violent protests have erupted in Maharashtra over the scheme as the reins of the government are with Thackeray.