Ulhasnagar civic body to conduct door to door survey for TB

Ulhasnagar civic body to conduct door to door survey for TB

ByN K Gupta
Nov 20, 2023 10:16 PM IST

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in India will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify suspected tuberculosis patients and prevent the spread of the disease. The survey will be conducted from November 20 to December 6, mainly in slum areas, and will involve 85 teams. Sputum tests and X-ray tests will be conducted for suspected patients. Symptoms of TB include coughing for more than 14 days, fever for more than two weeks, weight loss, bleeding from the sputum, chest pain, and swelling in the neck.

Ulhasnagar.

HT Image
HT Image

The Health Department of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) will be conducting a door-to-door survey for suspected tuberculosis patients to prevent the spread of tuberculosis across Ulhasnagar, said an official.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) Chhaya Dangle, UMC said, “To prevent the spread of tuberculosis in Ulhasnagar, the public health department of the UMC has formed multiple teams to go door to door to trace suspected TB patients . The survey will be conducted from November 20 to December 6.”

The team will be headed by Dr. Ratnamala Nandgaye, a medical officer from the health department at UMC.

“The survey will be conducted mostly in slum areas. We will try to trace people with suspected symptoms from a population of 1,72,000 within these areas. 85 teams will be working on this survey,” said Dr Ratnamala Nandgaya, UMC health official.

She further added that Sputum tests and X-ray tests will be conducted for suspected patients in the Central hospital and primary health care center of UMC.

“Coughing for more than 14 days, fever for more than two weeks, significant weight loss, bleeding from the sputum, chest pain, and swelling in the neck are symptoms of TB. If found, the person should get tested,” said Dr Nandgaya.

