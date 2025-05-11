Ulhasnagar man kills wife in property dispute

THANE: A property dispute that began in Dombivali ended in a murder in Ulhasnagar, where a man allegedly slit his wife’s throat after she opposed the transfer of family property to his brother. The Central police in Ulhasnagar have arrested the accused. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred late on Friday, in Mandlik Chawl near Gawde School, Camp 3, Ulhasnagar. The accused, Anand Suryavanshi, 50, allegedly murdered his wife, Surekha Suryavanshi, 45, by slitting her throat with a sharp object following a heated argument over property matters.

According to police sources, Anand had been trying to transfer a house in Dombivali — registered in his grandmother’s name — to his brother. Surekha vehemently opposed this, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. On the night of the incident, the argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Anand attacked Surekha with a sharp object, killing her instantly.

Following the murder, Anand fled. His son reached home after neighbours told him about the incident and informed the police. The Central police in Ulhasnagar launched an immediate investigation.

Senior police inspector Shankar Awatade and his team collected evidence from the scene, including CCTV footage from nearby areas, and phone location data. Anand was traced and arrested within 24 hours of the crime being committed.

“We acted swiftly as this was a heinous act. Our team used technical surveillance and local inputs to track the accused. He was found hiding at a relative’s house and taken into custody,” said senior police inspector Shankar Awatade.

The victim’s body was sent to Central Hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 103 for murder.

Police are trying to determine whether other family members were aware of Anand’s intentions or had helped him escape.