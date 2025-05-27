Ulwe chemist’s murder: Two social media influencers arrested in Noida

Navi Mumbai: The police arrested two social media influencers from Noida on Friday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman in Ulwe. The police said the duo had undertaken a contract to kill the woman to fund their aspirations to enter the modelling industry. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused are identified as Sukhbir Nirmalsingh Rathiya, 24, and Gurpreet Avtar Singh, 25, hailing from Fatehabad, Haryana.

The victim, Alvina Khan, a resident of Vijay Laxmi Tower in Ulwe’s Sector 5, was murdered on May 18 when she was returning home. According to the police, a masked man slit her throat near her residence. The police said that Khan collapsed and bled to death.

According to the police, Khan’s husband, Kishor Singh Rajput, plotted the murder owing to financial disputes and divorce proceedings between them. Khan and Rajput were pharmacists and owned a medical store. The police said that Rajput allegedly paid ₹6 lakh to two women—Alisha Tyagi and Dimple Kaur—to arrange contract killers. Rajput became acquainted with Tyagi, a regular customer of their medical store. “The two conspired to kill Khan,” said a police officer. She brought in her domestic help, Kaur, as an accomplice. The police said that Kaur then contacted Rathiya and Singh offering them money to kill Khan.

Rajput, Tyagi and Kaur were arrested on May 21. The police said that Rathiya and Singh were arrested on Friday in Noida, in a coordinated operation by Unit 2 of the Crime Branch, Ulwe police and Uttar Pradesh special task force. They were apprehended and brought to Navi Mumbai after obtaining a three-day transit remand from a local court in Gautam Nagar, Noida.

As per the preliminary police probe, the two influencers shifted to Mumbai a year and a half ago to make a career in modelling. “Rathiya had a significant presence on social media, with over 5 lakh followers. Singh shared the dream of entering the glamour world. The duo had turned to crime for quick money,” said assistant commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Ajaykumar Landge.