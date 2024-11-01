NAVI MUMBAI: The owner of a general store in Ulwe, who was injured in cylinder blasts inside his shop, succumbed to the severe burn injuries he suffered in the incident. Ulwe cylinder blasts: Store owner succumbs to burn injuries

Three cylinders exploded at around 8pm on Wednesday inside the store engulfing it in fire rapidly and leaving three of the owner’s family - Manju Bhatti (40) and 14-year-old twins Chetan and Lakshmi – dead. The store owner, Ramesh Bhatti, succumbed to his injuries at the Airoli Burns Centre on Thursday.

The family had been residing in Ulwe for the past eight years and had rented the shop. “Ramesh was the only child from his father’s first marriage as his mother passed away when he was two. Around eight years back, he came to Ulwe and set up the business,” said the victim’s cousin, Kantilal Bhatti.

Dilshad Ali, 22, who was the first one to come to Bhatti’s aid, is in critical condition. Dilshad had a poultry shop adjacent to the general store and witnessed the fire immediately. He suffered burns when he ran inside the burning store to rescue the trapped family.

“Dilshad had gone to help the family following the fire. He suffered a fracture to his skull as one of the cylinders fell on his head. He was initially admitted to Apollo hospital but later shifted to DY Patil hospital as he had to undergo multiple surgeries,” said senior police inspector of Ulwe, Arjun Rajane.