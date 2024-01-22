close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Unable to pay debt, Bhiwandi driver commits suicide in tempo

Unable to pay debt, Bhiwandi driver commits suicide in tempo

ByN K Gupta
Jan 22, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Initial probe has revealed that Ansari has taken loans of ₹7 to 8 lakh land he was unable to pay it and took the drastic step

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old driver committed suicide by hanging himself in his own tempo in Bhiwandi on Sunday evening, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azhar Ansari, 55 a driver by profession who lived with his son and daughter-in-law in Malika Masjid in the Panjarapul area situated at VP naka in Bhiwandi. The incident took place on Sunday evening. A bystander alerted the locals after finding a man hanging by rope in a tempo.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nizampura police rushed to the spot found a body and sent the body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. Santosh Avhad, Senior Police Inspector, Nizampura Police Station said, “We found a body hing by a rope in the tempo. Initial probe has revealed that Ansari has taken loans of 7 to 8 lakh land he was unable to pay it and took the drastic step.”

An Accidental Death Report was being lodged at Nizmapura police station. Police sources said Ansari recently shifted from the Nizamapura area in Bhiwandi to the Malika masjid area in Bhiwandi. The body will be handed over to family members for final rites.

Police sources said that he was at work and had tea with another driver in the evening. His family had also called him to know when he would return home. Later they came to know about the suicide news. The family was in a trauma after hearing the news of suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On