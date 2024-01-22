Unable to pay debt, Bhiwandi driver commits suicide in tempo

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old driver committed suicide by hanging himself in his own tempo in Bhiwandi on Sunday evening, police said. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azhar Ansari, 55 a driver by profession who lived with his son and daughter-in-law in Malika Masjid in the Panjarapul area situated at VP naka in Bhiwandi. The incident took place on Sunday evening. A bystander alerted the locals after finding a man hanging by rope in a tempo.

Nizampura police rushed to the spot found a body and sent the body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. Santosh Avhad, Senior Police Inspector, Nizampura Police Station said, “We found a body hing by a rope in the tempo. Initial probe has revealed that Ansari has taken loans of ₹7 to 8 lakh land he was unable to pay it and took the drastic step.”

An Accidental Death Report was being lodged at Nizmapura police station. Police sources said Ansari recently shifted from the Nizamapura area in Bhiwandi to the Malika masjid area in Bhiwandi. The body will be handed over to family members for final rites.

Police sources said that he was at work and had tea with another driver in the evening. His family had also called him to know when he would return home. Later they came to know about the suicide news. The family was in a trauma after hearing the news of suicide.