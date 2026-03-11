Uncertainty, unease mark Asiatic Society poll

MUMBAI: The high-stakes Asiatic Society of Mumbai election, scheduled for March 14, is marked by uncertainty due to confusion over the voter list and decisions expected from various authorities, including the charity commissioner and Bombay High Court. An order is expected from the charity commissioner on Wednesday. Asiatic Society Library at Fort in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

The society, a centre of excellence for research in art, culture, history and social sciences, is preparing to elect candidates to 19 key positions. These include the posts of president, vice-presidents, honorary secretary and members of the managing committee.

Traditionally, the election has been a quiet affair, with a limited number of voters. However, this year’s election has drawn unusual attention due to a sharp rise in membership applications and the entry of political groups into the contest.

The most closely watched contest is for the post of president, being contested by senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, who will face off against former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP politician Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The controversy surrounding this election centres on the sudden increase in membership applications after the annual general meeting on September 27 last year. For several years, the society had around 3,000 members. However, in the last few months, 1,400-odd new applications were submitted.

Observers believe the surge is linked to efforts by different groups to influence the election results. Typically, only 150 to 200 members participate in the society’s elections; this year, thousands of voters may turn up.

The issue of voter eligibility has also created legal complications. Disagreements over the cut-off date for new members eligible to vote led to complaints before the charity commissioner and later reached the Bombay High Court. This caused the election to be postponed by four months ago.

At present, the society has released several lists of eligible voters. According to the latest figures, more than 2,300 members who joined before March 2025, and more than 1,300 members who joined later, are expected to be eligible to vote.

However, confusion remains over hundreds of applications where membership fees were paid but forms were incomplete. The society’s executive committee is still deciding whether these applicants should be allowed to vote. Officials fear that this could create confusion on polling day if such applicants arrive to cast their vote.

Also, some membership forms contain incomplete contact details, making it difficult to verify applicants or communicate with them.

The charity commissioner is expected to deliver an order on the issue, hopefully setting at rest ambiguities regarding the voter list and facilitating the election as planned.

Meanwhile, campaigning has intensified. Panels supporting both the main contenders have released brochures listing their candidates for various posts. Many noted personalities from academia, and the cultural and social space are part of the contest. These include historian AD Sawant, writer and activist Arjun Dangle, language activist Deepak Pawar, former Mumbai University vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, and actor and former MP Nitish Bharadwaj.

Both presidential candidates say they want to strengthen the institution while preserving its legacy. Ketkar has said his focus will be on protecting the society’s academic character. “Our objective is to preserve the rich traditions of this historic institution while opening it to new ideas and global thinkers,” he said.

Sahasrabuddhe has emphasised modernisation and stronger management. “The Asiatic Society needs new energy. We want to improve finances, address staff issues, and ensure scientific preservation of archives through global collaborations,” he said.

As the date for polling approaches, this historic institution finds itself at a turning point. The outcome will decide not only the next leadership of the Asiatic Society but also the direction this 221-year-old research body will take.