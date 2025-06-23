Unease in Sena(UBT) over third language

There seems to be growing unease in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with several party functionaries wondering which way the party is heading. Party secretary Sanjay Lakhe Patil is the latest to quit the party. On Sunday, two former corporators also joined BJP in Mumbai. Several leaders who are still with the party as well as those who have quit are insisting that it is not just the lure for power but also a sort of lethargy in the party that has been a factor behind their decision. A Mumbai MP points out that no major attempt is being made in the Shiv Sena (UBT) to gain the support of the people on the ground. A classic case, he said, was the issue of the state government making Hindi a ‘mandatory’ third language. The party cadre thinks that the party should tap into the anger of the people over the issue but the leadership has not given any such directives to them, probably for the fear of losing north Indian voters in some areas. Shiv-Sena-chief-Uddhav-Thackeray-interacts-with-media-in-Mumbai-Satish-Bate-HT-photo

“In the recent meeting addressed by Uddhavji, we were waiting for some directives to start an agitation but there was nothing. Our cadre likes action on ground, not just statements on news channels and tweets by top leaders. It won’t be surprising if more people line up outside the offices of Shinde-led Sena or BJP as civic polls come closer,” he lamented.

Ajit Pawar toils in Baramati

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s decision to contest election for the post of director of Malegaon cooperative sugar factory in his Baramati assembly constituency after four decades has surprised many. He is trying to retain control over the cooperative factory of sugarcane growers and is locked in a triangular contest with a rival panel led by Chandrarao Tawre, a traditional political rival of Pawar family and a third panel supported by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. His speeches at the campaign meetings in which he said he would be the chairman of the factory and how he can get the work done due to his clout in the government have been widely circulated. His close aides say Ajit is wary of his uncle’s moves to defeat his panel to show that Ajit is losing his hold over Baramati. Recently, in Solapur his party’s MLA lost control of the local sugar factory to a rival in NCP (SP), leading to the narrative by the latter that the assembly victory of NCP was a fluke and the real mandate of the people was visible in the sugar factory election since they were held without EVMs. Clearly, Ajitdada doesn’t want something like this happening in his backyard and hence is sweating it out in the middle of the monsoon.

Juicy tales

In the 80s, a grand wedding of Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil at Malshiras in Solapur had become a huge talking point. Vijaysinh’s father Shankarrao Mohite-Patil was a major name among the bigwigs in cooperative sugar industry and a leading politician from western Maharashtra. Apparently, thousands of people were invited for the wedding feast. What had become a huge talking point was a story that a well was virtually turned into huge pot to make sharbat by putting huge quantities of lemon juice, sugar and ice in it. Decades later, Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil who is now MP from Madha and belongs to Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) has clarified about these tales. Dhairyasheel, nephew of Vijaysinh, recently said the lemon-juice-in-well story was just a rumour. “Was it even practically possible? It was a story made up for sensational news,” he said while speaking to a YouTube channel. He said his grandfather had indeed invited thousands of people since they were supporters and voters who had been supporting them for years. “It was just his way of expressing gratitude,” he insisted.

The aghori way

A slanging match between Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale and NCP leaders in Raigad has revealed something that has been talked about in political circles for the past couple of years. Shiv Sena and NCP are locked in a bitter tussle over guardian minister’s post in Raigad district. In that connection, NCP leaders released a video reportedly showing Gogawale conducting what they claimed was some rituals with sadhus from the aghori sect, an ascetic sect known for unconventional practices. They alleged that Gogawale conducted these rituals to win elections as well as to get the guardian ministership. Gogawale denied the claims, saying he was conducting a regular puja. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dragged deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde into the controversy alleging he was also interested in such practices and referred to Shinde’s frequent trips to Kamakhya temple in Assam. In any case, the leanings of politicians towards tantrik or other rituals in pursuit of power is a tale as old as time.