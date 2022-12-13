Unidentified caller threatens to kill Sharad Pawar, cops register complaint

An unidentified caller on Monday evening called at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and issued a death threat against the leader, while also allegedly using vulgar language on the telephone operator.

The Gamdevi police have registered a case under sections 294 (using obscene words) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“He (the caller) further said he will come to Mumbai and kill Pawar with a country-made pistol,” said a police officer.

The police said the accused spoke with the operator in Hindi, and the latter reported the incident to Gamdevi police.

The accused has allegedly called Pawar’s ‘Silver Oak’ residence in the past, but nobody had paid heed back then. However, on Monday when a lot of people gathered for Pawar’s birthday celebrations, the calls again started coming, forcing people at his residence to lodge a police complaint.

“We are trying to trace the accused through the mobile number provided by the operator,” said an officer from Gamdevi police station.

The police suspect the caller to be from Bihar.