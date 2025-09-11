Unidentified caller warns of blast in sea near Mumbai coast
PTI |
Efforts are underway to identify and locate the caller, said an official.
Coastal security was stepped up on Thursday and a search operation was conducted after the police received a call warning of a blast in the sea off Mumbai coast, an official said.
The call was received at 112 helpline control room situated at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the morning, said an official.
The unidentified caller claimed that there will be a blast in the Arabian sea near the city's coast, he said. Senior police officials were informed and an alert was issued while a search operation was also conducted in the coastal areas, the official said.
Efforts are underway to identify and locate the caller, he added.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy