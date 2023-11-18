Unidentified man’s partially burnt body found near railway track in Kalyan

Thane: The body of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 35 to 40 years old, was discovered in a partially burnt state near the bushes adjacent to the railway track in the Patripool area in Kalyan, as reported by a police official on Friday. HT Image

The incident occurred on Thursday night, and initially, the Tilaknagar police in Dombivli registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Mukesh Meena, a Government Railway Police official on patrolling duty in Kalyan, noticed something burning in nearby bushes during his rounds. Upon investigation, he found an unidentified man with a partially burned body. Meena alerted his superiors and the local police.

An ambulance quickly arrived at the scene, transporting the body to Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli for further medical procedures. The Tilak Nagar police station’s investigation officer stated, “The body was kept at the hospital after conducting a post-mortem, and a report is awaited. We have initially registered an ADR. We are checking the missing persons complaints across police stations in the Thane commissionerate. Further investigations are ongoing.”