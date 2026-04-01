Mumbai: In a first, the state government has introduced a common vacation timetable for all schools across Maharashtra. The move has drawn criticism, particularly from Vidarbha, where extreme summer heat remains a major concern. Uniform vacation timetable sparks heat concerns in Vidarbha

Under the new schedule, all schools will observe summer holidays in May and reopen on June 15, regardless of board or management. The rule covers primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

While the government has allowed some flexibility for non-state boards with key academic commitments, the announcement has led to confusion among parents and students.

In Vidarbha, teachers and parents have strongly opposed the move, pointing out that temperatures in June often touch 44°C to 46°C. They warn that reopening schools during such conditions could adversely affect students’ health.

School authorities from CBSE and IB boards have also flagged some challenges. A CBSE principal said their academic calendar runs from May 1 to May 31 for vacations, with reopening on June 1, and they are likely to continue with their existing calendar. An IB school principal noted that May is examination season, making it difficult to align with the new timetable.

Teacher associations have criticised the uniform approach, saying regional weather variations must be taken into account. They have demanded that Vidarbha be allowed a delayed reopening, as in previous years.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had earlier underscored the need to consider local climatic conditions in academic planning. Many in the education sector are now hoping the government will revisit the decision and allow some region specific changes.