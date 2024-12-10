Mumbai: On Monday, railway unions held a silent protest over the death of a rail employee who died on duty. Union blames railway division for track maintainer’s death

Jaya Mishra, 29, worked as a Track Maintainer, Senior Section Engineer (SSE-PWay), Thane in the Central Railway (CR). According to CR officials, she was standing and drinking water near a curvature, where work was underway near Kalwa station, when a Kalyan bound train hit her. The unions said her body was taken to Kanpur, where her family resides.

The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) held a prayer meeting on Monday at the concourse area of CSMT station. In a letter to the CR administration, the union blamed the Mumbai Railway Division’s unsafe working conditions for the deaths of many track maintainers while on duty.