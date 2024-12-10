Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union blames railway division for track maintainer’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Railway unions protested in Mumbai over the death of Jaya Mishra, a track maintainer hit by a train, citing unsafe working conditions as a concern.

Mumbai: On Monday, railway unions held a silent protest over the death of a rail employee who died on duty.

Union blames railway division for track maintainer’s death
Union blames railway division for track maintainer’s death

Jaya Mishra, 29, worked as a Track Maintainer, Senior Section Engineer (SSE-PWay), Thane in the Central Railway (CR). According to CR officials, she was standing and drinking water near a curvature, where work was underway near Kalwa station, when a Kalyan bound train hit her. The unions said her body was taken to Kanpur, where her family resides.

The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) held a prayer meeting on Monday at the concourse area of CSMT station. In a letter to the CR administration, the union blamed the Mumbai Railway Division’s unsafe working conditions for the deaths of many track maintainers while on duty.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On