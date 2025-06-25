Union cabinet approves Phase 2 of Pune Metro, to cost 3,626 crore

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B) at a cost of ₹3626.24 crore as extensions of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor under Phase -1. Once these corridors are completed, the projected incremental daily ridership for the entire Line 2 is estimated at 96,000 in 2027, 2.01,000 in 2037, 2,87,000 in 2047, and 3,49,000 in 2057 (FILE )

These two elevated corridors will span 12.75km and include 13 stations connecting fast-developing suburbs such as Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi. The project is scheduled for completion in four years, a government statement on the cabinet decision said.

PIB

“This strategic proposal is a logical extension of the existing Corridor-2. It aligns with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), which envisions a continuous Chandani Chowk to Wagholi Metro corridor to strengthen East–West mass transit in Pune,” the statement said.

These extensions would serve key IT hubs, commercial areas, educational institutions, and residential pockets, increasing the share of public transport and ridership across the network. The new corridors will also integrate at the District Court Interchange Station with Line-1 (Nigdi–Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi–District Court) to enable seamless multimodal urban travel, it added.

“The approval to extend Pune Metro’s Vanaz- Ramwadi corridor is a welcome step aligned with the city’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan. Connecting Wagholi and Bavdhan will offer faster, reliable transport to thousands,” Pranjal Kulkarni, program manager at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, India, said.

Kulkarni added that to encourage metro use, strong feeder and last-mile connectivity, especially seamless integration with PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) buses, was vital. “Local area planning around stations, with better walkability, cycling infrastructure, and parking management, will also help boost ridership and ease traffic congestion,” he said..

The estimated project cost would be equally shared by the government of India, the Maharashtra government and external bilateral/multilateral agencies.

The statement added that intercity bus services from cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru would be integrated at Chandani Chowk, while those from Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will connect at Wagholi, allowing passengers to easily access Pune’s metro system.

These extensions will also help decongest arterial routes such as Paud Road and Nagar Road, offering safe, fast, and eco-friendly mobility options.

The project would be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which would execute all civil, electro-mechanical, and related works. Pre-construction activities such as topographical survey and detailed design consultancy have already commenced, the statement added.