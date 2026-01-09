THANE: The Thane Municipal Corporation has sent a fact-finding report to the State Election Commission (SEC) following complaints that returning officers allegedly colluded with Shiv Sena leaders to ensure that at least six party candidates were elected unopposed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders said on Friday. Unopposed wins: TMC sends report to SEC

The report was prepared by Thane municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, who is also the corporation’s chief election officer. The TMC conducted an inquiry after MNS leaders alleged that returning officers Vrushali Patil and Satvashila Shinde acted at the behest of Shiv Sena leaders and rejected the nomination forms of all candidates except those of the ruling alliance in six wards.

With the submission of the report, the matter concerning possible action against the returning officers has now been placed before the SEC for further consideration and a decision.

The MNS alleged that the two officers adopted a biased approach and colluded with the ruling parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, during the nomination process in wards 18 and 5. According to the party, this resulted in the unopposed election of candidates from the ruling coalition.

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav on Monday approached the SEC, demanding a thorough investigation by a committee comprising retired judges and senior police officers. Jadhav, who has also moved the Bombay High Court in connection with the matter, urged the SEC to withhold the results of the wards with unopposed candidates until the completion of the investigation.

Acting on Jadhav’s appeal, state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Monday directed Rao and independent observer P Velarasu to submit a detailed report on the allegations.

“As no action was taken on my complaint by the TMC, we met commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday and issued an ultimatum, warning of a sit-in protest in his office if action was not taken within 24 hours,” said Jadhav. “The commissioner assured us of positive action in the case. Following my request, the civic administration sent a factual report on Wednesday to the election commission regarding the unopposed election case and the role of the two officers.”

Seven candidates from the Shiv Sena—Jayshree Phatak, Sukhada More, Ekta Bhoir, Ram Repale, Sheetal Dhamale, Sulekha Sudhakar Chavan, and Jayshree David—were declared elected unopposed ahead of the TMC elections scheduled for January 15. The candidates contesting against them either withdrew their nominations or had their nomination forms rejected due to discrepancies.

Despite repeated attempts to contact Rao for comment, no response was received till the time of going to press.