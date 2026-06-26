Unrest among teachers over BMC roping in NGOs to run schools

Mumbai: Teachers’ bodies have strongly opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to rope in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for managing academic activities at some of its schools, saying it sidelines regular municipal teachers and weakens the public education system. Image for representation

“Municipal teachers have dedicated their lives to educating children from underprivileged backgrounds. Instead of strengthening government schools and supporting existing teachers, the administration is giving academic control to NGOs. This decision creates uncertainty among teachers and sends a message that the administration has little faith in its own workforce,” the Municipal Samarth Workers Union, which has teachers among its members, said in a letter to the BMC on Wednesday.

NGOs have long been involved in providing educational support in BMC schools, and the civic body currently has around 30 empanelled NGOs which conduct supplementary activities and provide learning support in its schools. In recent years though, NGOs have been roped in to manage academic activities as well, including classroom teaching and student learning programmes.

Recently, the academic management of two more municipal schools – the New Mahul Village School Complex in Chembur, and the Tunga Village School in Powai – was handed over to NGOs, triggering concern among teachers’ unions.

Rushikesh Ghosalkar, the general secretary of the Municipal Samarth Workers Union, said the civic administration was increasingly relying on NGOs despite having trained and qualified teachers already working within the municipal education system.

“If there are shortcomings in the education system, the focus should be on improving facilities, reducing vacancies, providing better training and ensuring adequate resources for teachers. Handing over schools to outside organisations is not a long-term solution to the challenges faced by municipal education,” Ghosalkar said.

Several other teachers’ groups said they too were concerned about the involvement of NGOs in academic affairs at BMC schools, but were not opposing the policy openly fearing reprisals from state authorities. Several teachers who did not wish to be identified said they feared that increasing involvement of NGOs would gradually reduce the role of government-appointed teachers.

BMC officials defended the decision, saying the policy was based on the National Curriculum Framework, 2005, and has been implemented since a decade. The primary objective of the policy, they said, is to improve learning outcomes for students.

Prachi Jambhekar, deputy municipal commissioner (education), said the administration was closely monitoring the performance of all schools and adopting methods that had shown positive results.

“Our focus is on students. In some schools managed by NGOs, we have seen improvement in learning levels and academic performance. Any decision taken by the administration is aimed at providing better educational opportunities to children,” Jambhekar said.

Teachers’ organisations have also questioned whether teachers appointed by NGOs were qualified and had cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), which is mandatory for all teachers working in government and aided schools.

Addressing the concern, Jambhekar said, “We have already informed all NGOs that teachers appointed by them should be as per government criteria.”