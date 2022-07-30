Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman

The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning her and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman’s husband and brother-in-law.

Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.

The complainant, Suresh Gopinath Hilam (33), cousin of the deceased Vijaya Waghmare, had received a call from an unidentified number early this week in which the caller informed that his sister had died and her husband buried her without informing anyone.

Later, Hilam, a resident of Pen in Raigad district, went to Jambhulpada in Uran, where Waghmare resided with her husband. After the demise of her first husband, Waghmare remarried and was staying at Jambhulpada for the last three years. After reaching her house, he met her brother-in-law and asked about his sister, to which he told that she died of drowning and hence he, along with her husband and friend, buried her.

The brother-in-law showed the spot where she was buried near a pond. Hilam couldn’t find the deceased’s husband and after a day, he learnt that her husband was in Devas village in Panvel. Hilam met the accused husband and learnt that the husband had caught his wife having an extra marital affair and hence killed her.

“The husband had caught her having an extra marital affair, after which he made her drink alcohol and then pushed her into a pond to die. After two days, when the body bloated and started floating and emitting a stink, the three accused fished it out and buried it nearby. All the three were arrested after the complainant registered a complaint with us,” Sunil Patil, senior police inspector from Uran police station, said.