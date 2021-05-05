Vaccination for those above 45 yrs of age resumes in Mumbai today

Vaccination for those above 45 years is set to start in Mumbai on Wednesday after five days.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 100,000 vaccine doses on Tuesday night, facilitating vaccination for the first and second dose for beneficiaries in the 45 years and above age group from Wednesday. However, for these beneficiaries, vaccination will take place only between 12noon and 5pm, BMC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Due to shortage of vaccine, the Mumbai civic body had suspended vaccination for those above 45 for four days till May 2. Later, only those who needed the second dose were allowed. Now, even the first dose will be given from Wednesday noon.

While registration on the Co-WIN application is compulsory for beneficiaries of the first dose of vaccine, walk-ins are allowed for the second dose.

Vaccination for those in the age group of 18 - 44 years is also taking place on Wednesday, for the fifth day in a row since it started on May 1. It is taking place at five vaccination centres where 2,500 beneficiaries will be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the first drive-in vaccination centre at Kohinoor Parking Lot began functioning on Tuesday for senior citizens, and for differently abled citizens.

Responding to a fake message circulating on social media that this centre was operational for vaccinating beneficiaries in the 18 - 44 years age group, BMC on Wednesday urged citizens in this age group not to rush to the centre. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward, with jurisdiction over the area, said, “Many 18-44 age group beneficiaries gathered at Kohinoor insisting for vaccination. I urge all to please spread this message: vaccination at this centre is only for people in the age group of 45 years and above, getting first or second dose. Drive-in is only for senior citizens and specially abled citizens.”