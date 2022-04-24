Vaccination not mandatory for upcoming exams, clarifies CISCE
Mumbai: Days after state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad approached the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) as well as the union education minister regarding a mandate by the board making vaccination compulsory for all those appearing exams, the CISCE released a circular clarifying that their earlier circular has been misinterpreted.
In a new circular dated April 22, CISCE has clarified that the board merely advised all affiliated schools to encourage parents of students to get their wards between 15 and 18 years of age vaccinated at the earliest.
“The CISCE reiterates that this was only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory or a pre-condition for candidates appearing for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams this year,” stated the latest circular.
Gaikwad has shared a copy of this circular on Twitter and thanked the board members for clarifying the same. “Hope this assuages the concerns of students and parents,” she wrote.
At present, vaccine certificates are not compulsory for attendance in higher education institutes in the state, as mentioned by the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant last month. No such clarification for schools has been released.
-
State makes hospitals responsible for verification of organ donor, recipient documents
In a move that is likely to affect the pace of organ transplants in the state, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in a circular dated April 11 has made hospitals accountable for reviewing and verifying that the organ donor is genuine, is donating her/his organ of free will, and there is no monetary transaction involved. An inquiry was set up by DMER, which submitted its report to DMER two days back.
-
MVA-BJP engage in a war of words over Hanuman Chalisa row
Mumbai After the drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row led to the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday, sharp reactions poured in from ruling parties and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Delhi's new Covid cases dip but cross 1,000-mark for third straight day
Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data shows. The positivity rate stood at 4.48 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital added 1,094 infections and two deaths. There are 107 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2812 are recuperating in home isolation. The total fatalities due to the virus stand at 26,167.
-
MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from Kharmate's previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.
-
Fire breaks out at godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station
A major fire broke out in a railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
