Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaccination not mandatory for upcoming exams, clarifies CISCE
mumbai news

Vaccination not mandatory for upcoming exams, clarifies CISCE

CISCE has clarified that the board merely advised all affiliated schools to encourage parents of students to get their wards between 15 and 18 years of age vaccinated at the earliest.
Varsha Gaikwad has shared a copy of this circular on Twitter and thanked the board members for clarifying the same. (HT PHOTO)
Varsha Gaikwad has shared a copy of this circular on Twitter and thanked the board members for clarifying the same. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Days after state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad approached the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) as well as the union education minister regarding a mandate by the board making vaccination compulsory for all those appearing exams, the CISCE released a circular clarifying that their earlier circular has been misinterpreted.

In a new circular dated April 22, CISCE has clarified that the board merely advised all affiliated schools to encourage parents of students to get their wards between 15 and 18 years of age vaccinated at the earliest.

“The CISCE reiterates that this was only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory or a pre-condition for candidates appearing for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams this year,” stated the latest circular.

Gaikwad has shared a copy of this circular on Twitter and thanked the board members for clarifying the same. “Hope this assuages the concerns of students and parents,” she wrote.

At present, vaccine certificates are not compulsory for attendance in higher education institutes in the state, as mentioned by the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant last month. No such clarification for schools has been released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In the backdrop of the Pune kidney transplant row, a senior health official from DMER said the new circular by DMER holding the hospital accountable is necessary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    State makes hospitals responsible for verification of organ donor, recipient documents

    In a move that is likely to affect the pace of organ transplants in the state, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in a circular dated April 11 has made hospitals accountable for reviewing and verifying that the organ donor is genuine, is donating her/his organ of free will, and there is no monetary transaction involved. An inquiry was set up by DMER, which submitted its report to DMER two days back.

  • BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said on Sunday that the Thackeray government was using police like the mafia against the opposition (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

    MVA-BJP engage in a war of words over Hanuman Chalisa row

    Mumbai After the drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row led to the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday, sharp reactions poured in from ruling parties and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

  • A patient being attended by a healthcare worker in Delhi Covid-19 care facility.

    Delhi's new Covid cases dip but cross 1,000-mark for third straight day

    Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data shows. The positivity rate stood at 4.48 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital added 1,094 infections and two deaths. There are 107 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2812 are recuperating in home isolation. The total fatalities due to the virus stand at 26,167.

  • The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad

    PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from Kharmate's previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.

  • The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.

    Fire breaks out at godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station

    A major fire broke out in a railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out