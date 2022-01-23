Vande Bharat pilot Laxmi Joshi: To see people where they want to be is the best part

From waiting to see her in uniform before every flight, to making sure that their relatives and friends know all the details about the rescue missions she’s going on, Vande Bharat pilot Laxmi Joshi says her dad ensures all this and more. Joshi is one of the few pilots who flew to China as part of the Vande Bharat mission in May 2020, and says that her parents have been a constant support throughout this phase where she has been serving the nation and humanity.

“I was asked by my airline if I wanted to volunteer with the Vande Bharat mission and I spoke to my parents about it. They were hesitant initially because of Covid situation then, but supported me in my decision. And I continue to fly such flights even today,” says the Mumbai-based pilot, adding, “My dad is amazing. He is so proud of me. If he is at home, he waits for me whenever I’m getting ready for a flight. And he makes sure he’s there to see me off with a kiss and reminding me to take care. Since the pandemic has hit, it feels every flight is my first flight.”

And when the daughter is flying, the father ensures that the relatives are filled in with the details of her noble deeds, as part of her duty. “Whenever I’m on a flight, my father is on touch with our relatives through WhatsApp groups. He enquires beforehand which are the rescue flights I’m going for, and will say, ‘Laxmi, my daughter is going to rescue these people. It’s his love as a parent, but it’s also something that keeps me going,” says Joshi.

“We are still flying Vande Bharat mission flights. I feel lucky to be part of the rescue mission. It’s a privilege,” says Joshi, adding “Every time after landing the flight when I see happy faces of people who have reached their destinations, I feel so satisfied. To see people where they want to be is the best part of my job. Presently we are flying to San Francisco, California, New York and Vancouver and bringing people who are stuck there. There were students who have already paid their college fee and we got special approvals to fly them back.”

There are incidents aplenty when on board, but this one specific time, Joshi recalls, “I was flying from New York, and there was a little boy travelling on board with us. It was a long flight, during which he made a very good drawing of the Earth, the pilots and the aircraft going from one place to the other. It read, ‘Thank you so much for taking us safely’. That moved me beyond words!”

