MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man and his 45-year-old sister died by suicide inside their house in Evershine City, Vasai East. Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning after their neighbours noticed foul stench emitting from their flat and informed the police. Vasai resident, sister unable to repay loan, end their lives

Police officers forced open the door and found the bodies in the bedroom. An officer said the deaths appeared to be a case of suicide, and the two were dead for at least four to five days.

The siblings, both unmarried, lived together in Mangal Vandan Society in Evershine City. The man worked for a private company in Mumbai. According to the police, they were unable to repay a loan of ₹24 lakh and were under severe stress due to it. They sought financial help from friends and relatives. After going through the messages on their phone, the police found that the siblings had clearly stated in their messages to their friends and relatives that they were under stress, and without financial help, they had no option but to end their lives.

Their bodies have been sent for autopsy, said a police officer. The Achole police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating further to ascertain if non-payment of loans was the primary cause, and not some foul play, that led them to take the drastic step.