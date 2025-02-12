Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vasai resident, sister unable to repay loan, end their lives

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 08:28 AM IST

MUMBAI: A brother and sister, aged 40 and 45, died by suicide in Vasai East after struggling with a ₹24 lakh loan, leaving behind distress messages.

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man and his 45-year-old sister died by suicide inside their house in Evershine City, Vasai East. Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning after their neighbours noticed foul stench emitting from their flat and informed the police.

Vasai resident, sister unable to repay loan, end their lives
Vasai resident, sister unable to repay loan, end their lives

Police officers forced open the door and found the bodies in the bedroom. An officer said the deaths appeared to be a case of suicide, and the two were dead for at least four to five days.

The siblings, both unmarried, lived together in Mangal Vandan Society in Evershine City. The man worked for a private company in Mumbai. According to the police, they were unable to repay a loan of 24 lakh and were under severe stress due to it. They sought financial help from friends and relatives. After going through the messages on their phone, the police found that the siblings had clearly stated in their messages to their friends and relatives that they were under stress, and without financial help, they had no option but to end their lives.

Their bodies have been sent for autopsy, said a police officer. The Achole police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating further to ascertain if non-payment of loans was the primary cause, and not some foul play, that led them to take the drastic step.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On