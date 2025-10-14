Mumbai: Ahead of local body polls, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday announced that auto rickshaws in Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) will have to run on meter and charge passengers as per the rates set by the state government, from November 15 onwards. Vasai-Virar autos to run on meter from November 15

For years now, auto-rickshaw passengers in the region have been facing issues with drivers charging exorbitant rates even for short distances. Following several complaints from residents, BJP MLA from Vasai Sneha Dube on Monday approached Sarnaik, requesting him to look into the matter. Subsequently, he called for a meeting with officials from the transport department and traffic police from the Vasai-Virar region.

In the meeting, Dube highlighted that auto drivers charge unreasonably high rates and refuse to charge as per meter rates decided by the state government, creating trouble for lakhs of people depending on auto rickshaws for commuting.

Following the meeting, Sarnaik announced that share-auto rickshaws will be allowed to run on routes from railway stations to various places for rates that are currently being charged. For those rickshaws taking separate rides, it would be mandatory to run on meter and charge passengers accordingly, he said.

Setting a deadline of November 15, Sarnaik asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against those rickshaw drivers not charging as per meters. “RTO officials and traffic police will take stringent action against those who do not follow the rules and meter rates,” said Sarnaik.