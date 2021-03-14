Vaze arrest: Fadnavis says case is major plot, more names will come out

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis, while reacting to the arrest of Sachin Vaze, said the action against the police officer shows the case is a major plot and other names in it will soon come out. The former chief minister said the arrest of the officer who was investigating the case has put a major question mark on the way the entire probe was earlier carried out.

Fadnavis, while speaking in Pune on Sunday, said, the way the details are coming out now shows this was a major conspiracy of which some police officer is part of.

“This isn’t a small plot. It is a major plot. There are many people involved in this. All those who are involved and the reasons for doing this will come out now,” said Fadnavis.

