Ambani security scare probe: Sachin Vaze remanded to NIA custody till March 25
Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze on Sunday has been remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till March 25 in connection with his alleged link with the explosive-laden car which was found on Carmichael Road near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25. After his late-night arrest on Saturday, the encounter specialist of the Mumbai Police was produced before a court in South Mumbai.
During the hearing, NIA pleaded that the case has so far travelled to three agencies — Mumbai Crime Branch, Anti-terror Squad and then the NIA. Hence, NIA wants to probe the role played by the accused. The prosecution, however, refused to share the copy of the remand application with the lawyers of Vaze, citing privilege and confidentiality. Vaze’s lawyer Sudeep Passbola objected to it and claimed that the agency has no evidence to implicate Vaze. On the right to have access to the remand application, the court will hear the defence (Vaze) team arguments on Monday.
Vaze has moved an application before the Bombay high court challenging the grounds of his arrest. Vaze's counsel advocate Sudeep Pasbola, however, was not available for further details about the high court plea.
Vaze's alleged connection to the case surfaced after it was found that the SUV carrying the explosives belongs to a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead on February 5. Hiran's wife accused Vaze of killing her husband and claimed that Vaze took the SUV from Hiran in November. She also claimed that Vaze was pressurising Hiran to get arrested in the case.
A top official told HT that during the 12-hour interrogation, Vaze confessed to being a part of the group that planted the car near Antilia on February 25. “Sachin Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25. He has confessed to it,” a top official told HT.
After his name surfaced in the case, he was transferred from the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Mumbai police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze’s arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antilia case: Sachin Vaze suspended again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th straight day, slaps stricter curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends interim protection for Sharjeel Usmani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
27 forest fires in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony since January: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is panel of developers feasible, Bombay HC asks state, BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Mumbai saw more Covid-19 cases in past 7 days: BMC data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Some domestic passengers use fake Covid-19 reports to fly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: Nitesh Rane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox