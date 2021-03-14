Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze arrested for bomb found outside Ambani house: NIA
The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) on Saturday arrested Sachin Vaze, the assistant police inspector who is at the centre of the investigation in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran.
Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the SUV found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, was found dead on March 5.
“Sachin Waze is part of the group that planted the explosive laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25. He has confessed to it,” a top official told HT.
The NIA had called Vaze for questioning on Saturday morning since he was heading the probe earlier and his name had come up for having used the SUV, officials said.
According to Mansukh Hiran’s widow Vimla Hiran, Vaze, who knew her husband well, was forcing Hiran to get arrested in the case.
On his name surfacing in the case, he was transferred from crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Mumbai police. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had sought his arrest for Hiran’s suspicious death.
On Friday, Vaze had applied for anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court which was rejected.
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, grilled for 12 hours, arrested at midnight by NIA
