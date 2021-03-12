Vaze row: Shiv Sena slams opposition ruckus in legislature
The Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the Opposition over the ruckus created in the state legislature over the death of Mansukh Hiran and Mumbai police inspector Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the case.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana questioned if the Opposition is targeting Vaze because he reopened the suppressed file against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case and the fake TRP scam.
“There are several issues related to people that are currently at hand. It would have been good had the Opposition taken up such issues in the Assembly to corner the government,” the editorial said.
“Instead, they created a ruckus over a suspicious death without allowing proper investigation to be carried out. This is a perverse version of democracy,” the editorial said.
“Goswami duped everybody in the TRP scam, which was being investigated by Vaze. Did the Opposition create a hue and cry because Goswami will have to answer questions related to the suicide and TRP scam,” it asked.
It further said the government has transferred Vaze, but the decision should not be viewed as the victory of the Opposition party.
Responding to the editorial in Saamana, Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have taken up issues related to inflated electricity bills, on farmers and on Covid [response], but they did not see these issues. They only saw the issues that hurt them.”
