VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar seeks direct seat-sharing talks with Congress

Saurabha Kulshreshtha
Mar 12, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Ambedkar claimed Congress leaders were upset with the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s insistence on contesting at least 18 seats

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking direct talks for seat sharing in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 national polls due this summer. Ambedkar claimed Congress leaders were upset with the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s insistence on contesting at least 18 of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar. (X)
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar. (X)

“I wrote a letter to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge on March 10, wherein I highlighted the telephonic conversation between [Congeess leader] Shri Ramesh Chennithala and me. Taking into account the time left for elections, the lack of concurrence between INC and SS (UBT), and no finalisation of seat-sharing formula in the MVA, I had approached Chennithala on March 9. We had an extensive telephone call. Chennithala shared his concern about Shiv Sena (UBT) being adamant on at least 18 seats,” said Ambedkar in a post on X.

He added he proposed that VBA and Congress sit together and discuss all seats that the Congress wants to contest. “I hope Congress and VBA will soon sit together so that we can work to topple the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party[-RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] government,” said Ambedkar.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
