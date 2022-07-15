Vedanta’s Kiran Agarwal splashes out ₹1.45 lakh per sq.ft for Worli flat
Kiran Anil Agarwal, trustee of Vedanta Foundation and wife of the chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal, has signed the year’s most expensive real estate deal in Mumbai. She has bought a 3088.38 sq.ft apartment in Worli at ₹1.45 lakh per sq.ft, shelling out ₹45 crore for the 36th floor apartment.
Before Agarwal’s splashy purchase, the year’s most expensive real estate purchase in the city was made by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran who bought an apartment at Pedder Road for ₹1.43 per sq.ft.
According to documents provided by Zapkey.com, the Agarwals, who already own a bungalow near Samudra Mahal in Worli, bought the flat on the 36th floor of Raheja Legend on Annie Besant Road. It’s the same building where former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had rented a flat on the 40th floor, paying a rent of ₹15 lakh per month in 2017. Agarwal’s flat comes with 5 parking slots and she paid a stamp duty of ₹2.5 crore as per documents accessed by HT.
Emails to the seller Rahul Narang and Vedanta seeking comment went unanswered.
Top five Expensive Realty Deals of Mumbai
1. In May 2022, Tata Sons chairman Natrajan Chandrasekaran, along with family members, bought a duplex worth ₹97.85 Crore at Pedder Road’s 33 South building. He paid ₹1.43 lakh per sq. ft. for the 6,800 sq. ft. flat.
2. In March 2022, a 10,566 sq. ft. flat in the same building, Rahjea Legend, was sold for ₹144 crore, taking the per square feet value to ₹1.36 lakh.
3. In April 2022, a 3183.96 sq. ft. apartment was sold in Carmichael Residencies, Carmichael Road, for ₹40 crore, at the per sq. ft. rate of ₹1.25 lakh
4. In December 2021, an apartment measuring 3638 sq. ft. at Samudra Mahal, Worli, was sold for ₹42 crore, at ₹1.15 lakh per sq. ft.
5. In July 2020 businessman Anurang Jain paid ₹1.56 lakh per square feet for a flat in Carmichael Residencies, Carmichael Road.
