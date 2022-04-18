Video of Sadavarte’s minor daughter driving SUV goes viral
Mumbai After cases were registered against advocates Gunaratan Sadavarte and Jayshri Patil for allegedly instigating MSRTC employees to throw chappals (sandals) at Silver Oak, the Malabar Hills residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a July 2020 video of their minor daughter driving a car has gone viral on social media on Monday.
In the 19-second video shot on July 27, 2020, their daughter Zen, just 12 years old at the time, can be seen behind the wheel of their SUV on the Eastern Express Highway, while the family was returning to their Parel residence. She can be seen wearing gloves, mask and a face cover, as lockdown was still in force during the time and movement of people for non-essential activities was restricted only to the neighbourhood.
“My daughter Zen Sadavarte is a first-time driver on the highway from Thane to Dadar in Fortuner MH 02 GJ 100,” Sadavarte can be heard in the live commentary.
After the video resurfaced, several activists and Twitter users have appealed to the police to register an offence against Sadavarte and Patil, in whose name the SUV is registered, for allowing their minor daughter to drive the vehicle.
Majalgaon resident Ganesh Chirke has tweeted the video and requested the Maharashtra police to register an FIR against Sadavarte for violating traffic rules. One Nitin Yadav from Baramati has claimed that the couple posed a threat to the lives of several others by letting their 12-year-old daughter drive the car on a busy highway. He urged the Thane police and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, to register an offence under relevant penal provisions.
Yadav claimed through Twitter that the insurance of the vehicle had also expired and that the SUV should be impounded as provided under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Zen, who showed exemplary courage and presence of mind during the Crystal Tower fire in 2019, had received the Indian Council of Children Welfare’s National Bravery award for saving 17 lives, including her parents’, by asking them to cover their face with wet cotton clothes to help breathe amidst the smoke.
When Sadavarte’s lawyer was contacted, advocate Sandip Gaikwad said that he had no knowledge of the incident and that he too saw the video on social media after media reports highlighted it.
62-year-old man duped of ₹16 lakh by matrimonial match
PUNE A 62-year-old man, was duped of ₹16 lakh by an online matrimonial match during the lockdown in 2020. The accused restricted their contact on texts and online exchanges and entrapped him with a promise of a wedding, according to the complaint. The man paid an initial amount of ₹20,000 in form of hotel stay expense, security deposit, and wedding venue hunting charges.
Man who opened fire during Jahangirpuri clash arrested, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. Sonu is a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.
Court grants advocate Jayshri Patil protection from arrest
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Jayshri Patil, who is named along with Patil's husband advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, as an accused in the violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Apprehending arrest in the case, Patil moved for anticipatory bail claiming that she is “completely innocent and falsely implicated.”
Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali. Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place.
J&K: 1 railway police personnel killed, another injured in terror attack
A railway police personnel was killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama. Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital. One of the personnel succumbed to injuries in the hospital. This was the ninth attack this month.
