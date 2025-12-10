Video showing Sena MLA counting bundles of cash rocks legislature

NAGPUR: Day two of the winter session of the state legislature on Tuesday was rocked by a viral video allegedly showing Shiv Sena MLA from Alibag, Mahendra Dalvi, on a video call with another person who is sitting amid bundles of cash. A video allegedly shows Shiv Sena MLA from Alibag, Mahendra Dalvi, on a video call with another person who is sitting amid bundles of cash. (x)

“If you don’t tell all, I will,” alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who had published the video on social media and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Dalvi countered, “If Danve can prove my involvement in this matter, I will resign as MLA. Blackmailing is Danve’s business. He has no work, no position, and no relevance in his party.” He insisted the video had been doctored and that he had nothing to hide, adding that his rivals from Raigad district had orchestrated this move to destroy his reputation.

Danve, former leader of the opposition in the legislative council, posted three video clips on social media platform X on Tuesday morning. Two clips show someone handling stacks of currency, and a third purportedly shows Dalvi on a video call. His face clearly visible, Dalvi is shown talking to an individual who is removing bundles of notes from a bag and placing them on a table. The individual’s face is not visible in the video.

In his social media post, Danve remarked, “This government has no money for farmers’ loan waiver… Everything else seems fine! Chief Minister Fadnavis and Shinde ji, tell people who these MLAs are and what they are doing with bundles of cash.”

Dalvi has challenged Danve to release unedited footage. “Ambadas Danve should show the full video with the person’s face visible. I know nothing about this clip. Let him prove it is mine with proper evidence,” he said.

BJP leader and legislative council group leader Pravin Darekar said the video must be verified. “If facts come to light, we will discuss them. Mahendra Dalvi himself has said he will resign if the video is proved true,” Darekar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded an investigation, calling the incident a reflection of deteriorating standards in the ruling alliance. He remarked that it was ironic that the BJP, whose leaders once claimed to be a “party with a difference” and vowed “na khaoonga na khaane doonga”, is now defending such controversies within its coalition partner.

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh alleged that even before the video surfaced, members of the BJP and the Sena had been openly distributing money without facing any action. He said democracy was being “strangled” as neither the police nor the Election Commission had acted. “Before Danve posted the video, members of the BJP and Shinde Sena were openly distributing money and demanding action against each other,” he alleged.

Dalvi, meanwhile, has found support from another Sena leader, Sanjay Sirsat, who had featured in a similar video during the monsoon session of the state legislature in July. In that video, Shirsat was seen seated on a bed with a bag full of wads of money, which he claims were clothes, not currency.

In Dalvi’s defence, Shirsat accused Danve of using artificial intelligence to fabricate the footage. “This is a deliberate attempt to destroy the political career of an active public representative. In this era of AI, videos of anyone can be created from anywhere,” he said.

Adding an element of suspense to the debate, Danve said he may release the “second part of the video”.