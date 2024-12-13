Kurla accident: Videos of BEST drivers with alcohol stash abuzz on social media

MUMBAI: Even as the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is trying to put its house in order following the accident on a busy Kurla street on Monday, which left seven dead and 42 injured, two videos of uniformed BEST drivers stashing bottles of alcohol in their respective driving consoles did the rounds on social media on Thursday, underscoring the need for stringent and frequent checks of the on-duty drivers. The accident on Monday left seven dead and 42 injured,(PTI)

In one of the videos a driver is seen buying a bottle of liquor from a local wine shop and walking up to a stationary bus (MH-01-DR-7824). On being questioned by unidentified onlookers as he enters the bus, he is heard denying being drunk, which leads to a heated exchange between him and the group of people. In the second video, a security officer is seen questioning the driver of a bus (whose number is not fully clear in video), holding up a half-empty bottle of liquor. The driver is heard telling the officer: “I am drunk but this is not my bottle.”

BEST sources told HT that while the first video “possibly taken somewhere in Bandra East” is being scrutinised by the department, the second one was most likely taken somewhere between Ghatkopar and Mulund, as while inspecting the bus at the Mulund depot, a security guard found a liquor bottle kept behind the driver’s seat last month. The incident took place in mid-November around the time of the assembly election.

“No one is there to control or take responsibility of wet-lease drivers. It has become a norm to hire manpower on contractual basis without any responsibility. Drivers are known to use mobile phones while on the job with impunity,” said Mohammed Afzal, member of Welfare Organisation for Road Safety & Prevention of Accidents.

“We have already begun investigation to verify the two videos and suitable action will be taken on the drivers. We have decided to start breathalyser tests on drivers soon,” said a BEST official.

“The videos have been forwarded to the concerned department with a request to furnish details,” said BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant. Another official added since the transport body has already decided to “introduce breathalyser tests on drivers such incidents will be minimised in future”.

Incidentally, soon after Sanjay More was taken into custody after he ploughed the e-bus into many pedestrians and vehicles on Monday, there were allegations that he was drunk. The allegation was eventually quashed by the BEST administration.

A driver of a bus operated on the wet-lease model however refuted the claim that outsourced drivers are known to drink and drive.

“The allegations on wet-lease drivers are baseless, as we value the lives of people,” said the driver.

Another driver said as they get paid between ₹16,000 and ₹20,000, which is far below the salaries of BEST drivers on government payroll, and work long hours, they are emotionally spent and hence “drink sometimes, although not on the job”.

“Unlike BEST drivers who work for eight to nine hours, we are expected to complete trips as per schedule, which take up to 10 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. This takes a toll on our mind,” he said.