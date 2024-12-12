Mumbai bus driver grabbed two bags, jumped out of window after Kurla accident | Video

CCTV visuals from inside the BEST bus that killed seven people in Mumbai's Kurla area show driver Sanjay More collecting backpacks from the cabin before jumping out of a broken window after the accident. The BEST bus driver, Sanjay More, jumped out of a broken window with two backpacks. (Screengrab/X/@rahulpawar185)

Several video clips of the footage from the bus went viral on social media, showing passengers in a panic as the electric vehicle (EV) ran out of control and hit several vehicles and pedestrians on Monday night in Kurla west.

As the bus, which initially was moving at a normal pace, began running amok, passengers held on tightly to the poles and handles, while several looked out the window to figure out what was happening on the streets forward.

Right after the bus stopped, several passengers didn't wait for their turn to get out of the door and instead jumped out of the broken windows.

Soon after, Sanjay More got up and moved to the cabin, picked up two backpacks and jumped out of a shattered window on the left side of the bus. Meanwhile, the bus conductor got down from the rear side door.

The bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) killed seven persons and injured 42 others at around 9:30 pm on Monday along the SG Barve Marg in Kurla.

Later, police arrested the driver Sanjay More and charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, remanding him in police custody till December 21.

Earlier in the day, Regional Transport Officers (RTO) shared a preliminary assessment report with the police, stating that there was no technical fault with the bus.

More, meanwhile, had told police on Wednesday that he had received three rounds of training only in an e-bus by the wet lease contractor, commissioned to run the fleet by the transport utility. This is in contrary to BEST's internal Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) that requires drivers going from manual to e-buses to undergo a six-week refresher.

Top officials of BEST and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) also held a meeting on Wednesday with private operators to focus on driver training and extra safety steps.

BEST said that it will also make a breath analyser test mandatory for drivers in the wake of the Kurla accident. At the meetings, officials also asked private operators to provide details to training given to drivers, their appointment criteria, training infrastructure, and modules, PTI reported.

Additionally, BEST has been directed to conduct an internal investigation into the accident and submit a report, which will be then sent to the state government, officials noted.

(with PTI inputs)