Vidya Balan fights fake social media accounts

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Actress Vidya Balan files complaint with Khar police over fake accounts created in her name for soliciting money from individuals in entertainment industry.

MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan has taken legal action by filing a complaint with the Khar police regarding the creation of fake email, Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts in her name. The unknown conman used these accounts to reach out to individuals in the entertainment industry, asking them for money under the pretense of offering work opportunities.

Vidya Balan takes legal action against fake social media accounts(PTI)
Vidya Balan takes legal action against fake social media accounts(PTI)

The actress claimed that she became aware of the impersonation when a designer, with whom she had collaborated previously, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number in January. The conman, claiming to be Vidya Balan, expressed interest in working with the designer and suggested further discussion if he was interested.

“This designer immediately contacted the actress to alert her that someone claiming to be her had texted him. Balan was informed about similar activities being done over e-mail as well as on Instagram by other industry contacts,” said an official from Khar police. He added that some of the recipients also said that the sender had demanded money from some recipients.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked the unknown conman under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.

