Vijay Singhal appointed as CIDCO’s new managing director

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vijay Singhal was appointed as the new vice chairman (VC) and managing director (MD) of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) from the outgoing VC & MD, Anil Diggikar. Singhal is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1997 batch. (CIDCO Ltd | Official X account)

He holds a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT-Roorkee, an M.Tech in ‘Building Science & Construction Management’ from IIT-Delhi, and a master’s degree in public service policy and management from King’s College, London.

He has previously served as Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Deputy Commissioner of B<C, and Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL.

Before assuming the role of VC & MD of CIDCO, he held the position of managing director of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST).

Singhal received the ‘Prime Minister Award’ for Excellence in Public Administration after Mumbai was chosen the ‘Cleanest State Capital in India’ under the ‘Swachch Bharat Mission’.

He also holds the ‘Digital India Award’ from the Government of India for modernising functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).