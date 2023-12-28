URAN Navi Mumbai, India - May 26, 2023:Villagers oppose CIDCO land acquisition plan in Uran in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Villagers of Uran Taluka are vehemently opposing CIDCO’s plans to acquire land in the western region of Uran. The villagers say around 40,000 people will be displaced from their residences and also there is no clarity on why CIDCO wants to acquire land in the region.

CIDCO had issued a land acquisition on October 12 last year which was opposed by the villagers. It has now issued a revised notification on December 22 with slight changes in language. It plans to acquire land comprising 1,327 survey numbers in Uran west region, for what it says is `Navi Mumbai project’. The acquisition is proposed in Chanje, Nagaon, Kegaon where 90% of the acquisition is proposed along with that in Bokadvira, Pagote and Funde villages.

CIDCO is offering 22.5% developed land as compensation for the land it will acquire. 10% is in lieu of monetary compensation with 2.5 FSI and 12.5% with 1.5 FSI.

The area has people residing in the region for years along with new settlers who came to Uran for job purposes. There are also investors who have a presence here.

The villagers are upset at the revised notification despite their protests and reported assurances by CIDCO officials on the issue. They have formed CIDCO Zameen Ani Ghar Bachao Samiti to oppose the notification.

Said its president Bhushan Patil, “We have been residing in the region for the past almost 80 years, when CIDCO did not even exist. There are over 4,000 houses in the region. Now CIDCO wants to take over our land and displace the villages. Why should we go to some new place leaving what is ours behind?”

He added, “We are not interested in the 22.5% compensation, we just want to hold on to our houses and our farms. What will we do in a new area sans our livelihood and our home?”

He added, “CIDCO has not even bothered to let us know why it suddenly wants this land of ours after all these years of having acquired land in Navi Mumbai region for various projects. Our region was in 1988 declared as a green zone, then reserved as Regional Park Zone and then there were medi-city plans. There was no development allowed even to us and now this notification..”

Stated Arvind Gharat, general secretary of the committee, “After last year’s notification we had protested and also met CIDCO officials on March 17 which is CIDCO Foundation Day. We had made it clear to them that we will not give our land. They had assured us that CIDCO would not go ahead sans our consent. We believed that plan had been junked when this new notification with slight changes in the language was issued.”

He declared, “Uran has a history of agitations and villagers sacrificing their lives for the land. CIDCO should not take us for granted.”

Informed Gharat, “Since CIDCO has given 15 days for submission of objections, we have held a meeting and decided that we will go in large numbers together on January 4 and submit our written objections at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur. We will demand cancellation of the notification.”

He added, “Usually it requires 70% consent for the order to go through and there is no way CIDCP will get it. May be around 10% investors will consent but not the villagers. CIDCO has to take our sentiments into account before proceeding further on the issue.”

Claimed a villager Kaka Gharat, “CIDCO seems to be short of land to allot under the 12.5% developed land compensation scheme, for its land acquisition in Dronagiri node, hence it is acquiring our land.”

CIDCO refused to comment on the issue.

Box

Investors interested

A businessman who has invested in the area said on condition of anonymity, “This is a great opportunity to get 22.5% developed land in a developed node or a prime area near MTHL, for the rural land that I hold currently. The market price of my holding will shoot up. There are several others like me who are definitely interested in the acquisition plan.”

He added, “Of course our numbers are small but I am sure CIDCO is serious about this acquisition now.”