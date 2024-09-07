Villagers want extension of deadline, object to reservations on farmers’ land

NAVI MUMBAI: Panvel villagers have responded in large numbers to the Panvel Municipal Corporation ‘s (PMC’S) call for suggestions and objections on the revised draft Development Plan (DP) published last month. Around 1,300 responses have been received objecting to reservation of areas where houses exist and which fall in the ‘no development zone’. HT Image

Initially, the response was lukewarm with only three submissions in the first 10 days after August 8 when the DP was published, despite most villagers welcoming the DP as they can turn into developers with large tracts of agricultural land in 19 villages falling in residential areas. In Nagzari and Chal villages, land has been reserved for godowns, which, too, will ensure financial gains for the farmers.

However, later, villagers who stand to lose their land started objecting to the green zone and road plans in Ghot, Taloja and Karavle areas, stating that the reservations on agricultural lands will harm them.

There are objections to the development of solid waste management project in the Ghot Chal area too. Concerns are also being expressed on the buffer zone between industries in Taloja.

On Wednesday, residents from 17 bastis, koliwadas, and 22 adivasi padas of Panvel held a protest demanding extension of the suggestion and objection period. A delegation of protestors later met PMC officials to discuss their demands.

Hiraman Pagar, a member of Ghar Haq Sangharsh Samiti, said, “There is a need for more time to understand the complexities of the development plan, discrepancies in population figures, challenges in public awareness as the documents are in English. The lack of inclusive planning, as current homes are marked under various reservations such as ‘commercial,’ ‘garden,’ ‘public utilities’ and ‘others’, is also a matter of concern.”

Pradeep Patil, a farmer, called the plan “unjust”. “By reserving farmers’ land, an attempt is being made to destroy the locals who will be left in the lurch.”

Jyoti Kavade, assistant director of town planning, PMC, however, ruled out any extension on the date for submission of suggestions and objections. A hearing on the submissions will be conducted by a committee led by municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale. After considering the inputs, the plan will be sent to the state government for final approval.