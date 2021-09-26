Villages in Thane district set to get cleaner, greener

From advancing to a plastic-free village to adopting new farming technologies, over 431 villages in Thane district are going towards a clean and green future in the next three months.

In an initiative taken by Zilla Parishad (ZP) to ensure villages have clean toilets and roads, attractively painted walls, the village youngsters have now taken up the task of painting the walls, planning proper drainage systems, cleaning the streets and chowks among others.

The district has five talukas - Murbad, Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ambernath - where the initiative is implemented.

ZP has given 100 days to these villages to make a change in the village, on January 26, the cleanest and greenest village will be awarded.

ZP PRO, Pankaj Chavhan said, “All villages have joined their hands for this initiative. Our main motto is to educate them about different styles of composting, good drainage systems, segregation of the garbage, cleanliness and beautiful stain-free walls. We will guide them all and with their own ideas, they have to make a better village. Whichever village will use this opportunity best, will win the competition by January 26.”

Tokawade village in Murbad is aiming for a plastic-free village. Shalu Thorat, 45, resident of the village said, “We are inculcating the habit of replacing plastic among all villagers. We are also repairing the drainage system in the village and painting the walls to ensure they are not stained with paan stains.”

In Shahpur village, resident Jagdish Pawar, said, “We usually plant only rice, however, we are trying to adopt many different crops and trying new farming techniques. We have been arranging workshops for the same. Apart from this, the bus stop condition is really bad in our area which we will clean. We are going to clean all socially used premises in the vicinity.”