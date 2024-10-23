The Customs Department on Monday intercepted two passengers at International airport, Mumbai coming from Bangkok and recovered two Visayan Hornbill and two Sulawesi Hornbill from them. The Hornbills were concealed in rectangular boxes below the food packets kept in the trolley bags of the passenger to avoid detection. Vulnerable and endangered hornbills recovered by Customs

The Hornbills were handed over to the Airlines staff for deportation. The proceedings against the passengers have been initiated as per the provisions of Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act. Both the Passengers are released on bail.