Wall of under-construction building in Andheri collapses on footpath

MUMBAI: A portion of an under-construction building collapsed on a footpath on Link Road, Andheri West on Friday afternoon. No casualties were reported. Milind Borikar, chief officer, MHADA’s Mumbai board, stated that his officials have been sent to the site, and more information will be provided once a report is submitted. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The under-construction building is under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the disaster management team was sent to the site to clear the debris. “This is the lookout of MHADA, and we are in touch with them.” said an official from K west ward of BMC.

Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association said, “The developer ought to be penalised and booked for endangering the lives of pedestrians and conducting demolition carelessly. Authorities should suspend his permissions and make sure safeguards are built in place for such activities.”