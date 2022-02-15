Watch: Biker narrowly escapes speeding Rajdhani Express in Mumbai, video goes viral

An attempt to save just a few minutes came at a heavy cost to a man riding a motorcycle, who had a close shave with a speeding train in Mumbai. A clipping is now doing the rounds on social media where a two-wheeler is seen getting smashed under a Rajdhani Express train, while the biker makes a nail-biting narrow escape.

The video footage was reportedly captured in Mumbai on February 12. The biker could be seen stopping on the railway tracks seeing the approaching train and discarding his motorcycle at the last moment. He appeared to have also sustained injuries from the incident.

The video that is now being widely circulated on social media platforms has sent shivers down the spine of users. It was trailed along with a similar incident from last year, in which a biker escaped such a train accident in the nick of time.

Many Twitter users have reacted to the incident.

One user wrote: “All the impatient, oversmart riders, drivers & law breakers in #India need to be shown such videos on a daily basis.”

“All such railway crossing should stop and legal action should be taken on offenders who jump such crossing barricades,” read another reply.

“So... His bike got destroyed, he must have experienced shock of 440 volts, he has injured his back... All of it happened while trying to save few minutes. This is called Lene Ke Dene Padhgaye,” said another tweet.

