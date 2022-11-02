Watch | Officer saves child who fell from mother’s arms while boarding train in Mumbai

Akshay Soye, a Railways officer, prevented a mishap on Tuesday by saving a child from slipping under the train tracks in Mumbai’s Mankhurd railway station. The child fell from the mother’s arm while she was trying to board a local train and lost her balance in the process.

“#MissionJeevanRaksha Today, by Akshay Soye of Crime Branch, a woman passenger on platform 2 of Mankhurd railway station in a local train with a small child in her arms, while climbing unbalanced and falling, saved the child's life @RailMinIndia @RPFCR @RPF_INDIA,” RPF Mumbai Division shared on their official Twitter handle.

In the CCTV footage, the officer is seen dragging the child away from the edge of the station after he fell. Soon after, people are seen dragging the ‘unbalanced’ mother onto the railway platform to save her life.

Mission Jeevan Raksha is an initiative under the railways in which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) ensures the security of railway property, passengers and related affairs. Many such incidents are reported involving passengers falling/slipping while trying to board or deboard a train. RPF on its Twitter handle also posted about two more similar incidents from Jhansi and the railways' eastern division in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai local train services are one of the busiest and often too crowded which makes it more vulnerable to such accidents. Officials have frequently advised passengers to avoid boarding/alighting from moving trains but people often neglect the warning, especially during rush hours.

