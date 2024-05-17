We have foolproof, 11-step procedure to erect hoardings: Railways

Mumbai: A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notices to Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) directing them to remove hoardings larger than 40x40 feet on their land, railway officials said they would not take any knee-jerk reaction as proper checks and balances are already in place to inspect and maintain their billboards. HT Image

The 275 hoardings in Mumbai under WR and CR are safely grouted, officials said, adding that they are unnecessarily being dragged into the matter. The BMC notice was issued after the tragic May 13 incident in which a massive hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during a short spell of rain and gusty winds, killing 16 people and injuring 74 others. The billboard was located on the Government Railway Police’s land.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On May 14, the Railways prepared a detailed note highlighting the safety protocols followed while erecting and maintaining their hoardings. “We have a very sturdy, foolproof process that we follow before giving permissions for any hoarding on railway land. We are a central body and have own set of rules and regulations, which we follow. There is a thorough 11-step procedure for any contractor who needs to follow before erecting any hoarding,” said a Western Railway official.

WR has 137 hoardings in Mumbai on the Churchgate-Surat route. “In addition to regular maintenance, as a standard protocol, prior to the monsoon season, all advertising agencies are required to have their hoardings inspected and certified by a government-approved structural engineer. This year, the deadline for submitting these Structure Stability Certificates is May 31,” said another WR official.

Authorities said WR and CR had jointly established guidelines for hoardings in 2018 that comply with a 2017 Bombay high court order. These guidelines consider safety, geographical conditions, aesthetics, and minimal clutter when determining the placement of hoardings.

A Central Railway official said the BMC is trying to deflect the issue by placing the blame on the railways. “We will respond to their claims if they send it to us in writing. We have our own guidelines that we follow. A thorough approval process is followed, involving field inspections, site plan approvals by various authorities, design and drawing evaluations by government-approved structural engineers. They’re proof-checked by institutions like IITs.”

WR and CR have 275 hoardings in Mumbai spanning the Churchgate-Surat route on the Western Railway and CSMT-Igatpuri/Lonavala/Roha/Uran on the Central Railway. The hoardings are being inspected as part of pre-monsoon work, officials said. The shelf life for the hoardings on railway land varies from five to seven years.