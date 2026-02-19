Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Feb 20-22)

YODA Hope carnival (Pet-adoption drive and carnival) Pet lovers and parents gather for a fun evening of games, shopping, performances and a good cause. (District by Zomato website)

Sunday; Noon onwards

The Vintage Garden, Gurunanak Road, Bandra West

Pet lovers and parents gather for a fun evening of games, shopping, performances and a good cause. Attend this all-heart carnival to adopt adorable pups and kitties looking for loving homes, or donate to organisations rallying for their rights. Another highlight is thrift stores and pop-ups, so keep an eye for some cool stuff.

Entry is free

Bombay Framed: People, Memory, Metropolis (Exhibition walk-through)

Sunday; noon

DAG, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder

Historian Gyan Prakash will explore the dynamism of the megacity through art, architecture, cinema, and urban transformation as seen in the displayed artworks. From Company paintings created by the British, to illustrations of modern times, this exhibition is your visual guide to Mumbai’s transformation over the centuries.

Visit dag.world on Instagram to register

Jawaja: 50 Years of Textile and Leather Design Innovation (exhibition)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 11 am to 6 pm

Artisans, VB Gandhi Lane, Kala Ghoda

Jawaja was a unique experiment in participatory design and rural empowerment that began in 1975. Conceived as a Rural University, the project brought together craftspeople from the village of Jawaja, in Rajasthan, design students from National Institute of Design, and management experts from IIM-Ahmedabad, who together promote the region’s crafts through innovative design. The exhibition traces the journey of this unique collaboration and displays bags, carpets, shawls and other products created by the crafts-designers of Jawaja.

Entry is free

Ibaadat, songs of the sacred (A music performance)

Sunday; 7 pm

Royal Opera House, near Charni Road station

Singer Sonam Kalra and her ensemble promise a spiritual evening with some of the best Sufi music performed live. Kalra’s music blends the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah and Amir Khusrau with Gospel and choral music, which has found her recognition around the world. Some of her popular songs are Abide with Me, a fusion of the Christian hymn with Sufi lyrics. Bol is based on the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Man Kunto Maula is a classic Qawwali, and Hallelujah is her evocative cover of Leonard Cohen’s masterpiece.

₹499 onwards on royaloperahouse.in

Mahesh Kale Live with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra (Music concert)

Sunday; 7 pm

The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC

San Francisco-based, National Award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale, known for taking Indian classical music to a newer, wider audience, is bringing a first-of-its-kind symphonic collaboration to Mumbai. A full Western orchestra will play for an Indian classical vocalist in this unique performance. The line-up spans pure classical compositions, semi-classical forms like Natya Sangeet, raga malas and abhangs, along with original compositions by Kale.

₹3,000 onwards on BookmyShow

Spoken Fest 2026 (A story-telling, arts, music and culture festival)

Saturday and Sunday; 10 am onwards

Jio World Garden, BKC

Touted as Asia’s largest spoken-word festival, the tenth edition of this multi-arts event features 75-plus artists, including actors Shruti Haasan, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Piyush Mishra, and lyricist Swanand Kirkire. They will talk about their artistic journey, give you some great tips on how to hone your creative skills and entertain you with great performances. Expect poetry, storytelling, music, comedy acts, workshops, flea market, food stalls, and a listening party. That’s a sorted weekend for literary and arts lovers and practitioners.

₹1,499 onwards. For more details and registrations, log on to spokenfest.com