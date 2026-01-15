Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Jan 16-18)
Creative feasts, Sufi-Bollywood melodies, feminist theatre, contemporary art and birding trails — a weekend packed with culture, ideas and immersive experiences
The Gathering (Food, design, crafts)
What: Textile, crafts, design, food and drinks: This weekend festival is all about creative collabs. Chef Niyati Rao and designers Abraham and Thakore present a meal that maps India’s weaving traditions alongside foods of those regions. Bawmra Jap, a Goa-based chef from Myanmar, and photographer Pablo Bartholomew put together dishes that trace the culture of the Kachin people across Northern Burma, Northeast India, and Yunnan in China. The mill will also feature a bar, a workshop space, a music arena, food pop-ups, talks, and more. You can totally spend your entire weekend engaging with different experiences here.
When: January 16-18 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday); noon to midnight
Where: Mukesh Mills, Colaba
Entry: For bookings, email info@thegathering.in; ₹2,000 onwards for a day pass. ₹13,500 with curated meals.
Haazri: A homage to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (Music concert)
What: In this Bollywood and Sufi Odyssey, celebrated students of Padma Vibhushan Ghulam Mustafa Khan pay homage to the master from the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana. In the line-up are AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shan. They will sing some of their most popular hits, as well as Sufi compositions. There will also be a glimpse of the Hindustani classical treasures from the Gharana, which includes khayal, tarana, tappa, thumri, dadra and ghazals. Sign up for a night of eclectic music.
When: January 17 (Saturday); 7 pm
Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex
Entry: Book on BookMyShow. From ₹3,000 onwards.
The Double Consciousness (Art exhibition)
What: See London-based artist Lubna Chowdhary’s recent works in glazed ceramics and mixed media. The artist’s practice uses architectural forms, grids, tiles and panels, depicting urban systems, structures and fragments. It’s both an intellectual and sensory experience, reflecting the intersection of cultures and identities.
A good way to prompt you to think about the urban landscape we live in.
When: January Friday and Saturday; 11 am to 6.30 pm
Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, Colaba
Entry: Free
A Woman or Not to Be (Theatre)
What: Adishakti Theatre group reimagines Shakespeare’s Hamlet through a feminist lens. In this production, Princess Hamlet is cast as a young woman grappling with grief, rage and the quest for justice after her mother’s death. The narrative challenges traditional portrayals of male privilege and emotional agency.
By blending physical theatre, movement and text, the play questions whether society allows women the same psychological space for rage and introspection as male heroes.
When: January 17-18 (Saturday and Sunday); 6 pm and 9 pm
Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir Society, Juhu
Entry: ₹500 onwards. Book on prithvitheatre.org
Bird Walk at Bhandup
What: Bring out those sunglasses, hats and binoculars to spend a pleasant morning spotting birds. Environment NGO Ataavi is organising a birdwatching expedition across freshwater lakes, mangroves and marshland, all important habitats for resident and migratory birds.
January is peak birding season here. Spot flamingos, painted storks, grey herons, egrets, spoonbills, kingfishers, cormorants, purple moorhens, spot-billed ducks, sandpipers and other waders.
When: Saturday; 7.30 am
Where: Bhandup Pumping Station Biodiversity Park
Entry: ₹500. Book on ataavi.org
