Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Jan 16-18)

What: Textile, crafts, design, food and drinks: This weekend festival is all about creative collabs. Chef Niyati Rao and designers Abraham and Thakore present a meal that maps India’s weaving traditions alongside foods of those regions. Bawmra Jap, a Goa-based chef from Myanmar, and photographer Pablo Bartholomew put together dishes that trace the culture of the Kachin people across Northern Burma, Northeast India, and Yunnan in China. The mill will also feature a bar, a workshop space, a music arena, food pop-ups, talks, and more. You can totally spend your entire weekend engaging with different experiences here.

When: January 16-18 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday); noon to midnight

Where: Mukesh Mills, Colaba

Entry: For bookings, email info@thegathering.in; ₹2,000 onwards for a day pass. ₹13,500 with curated meals.

Haazri: A homage to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (Music concert)

What: In this Bollywood and Sufi Odyssey, celebrated students of Padma Vibhushan Ghulam Mustafa Khan pay homage to the master from the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana. In the line-up are AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shan. They will sing some of their most popular hits, as well as Sufi compositions. There will also be a glimpse of the Hindustani classical treasures from the Gharana, which includes khayal, tarana, tappa, thumri, dadra and ghazals. Sign up for a night of eclectic music.

When: January 17 (Saturday); 7 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

Entry: Book on BookMyShow. From ₹3,000 onwards.

The Double Consciousness (Art exhibition)

What: See London-based artist Lubna Chowdhary’s recent works in glazed ceramics and mixed media. The artist’s practice uses architectural forms, grids, tiles and panels, depicting urban systems, structures and fragments. It’s both an intellectual and sensory experience, reflecting the intersection of cultures and identities.