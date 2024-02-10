What better place to put him to rest than close to family’s graves, says Norhona’s wife

MUMBAI: While thousands attended former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar’s funeral procession, barely 15 people were present for the last rites of his alleged killer Mauris Noronha, who purportedly died by suicide after shooting the 41-year-old politician dead. Mumbai, India - Feb. 9, 2024: Wife,Daughter and relatives of mauris noronha during his funeral procession at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai, India, on Friday, February 9, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Noronha was known to extend a helping hand to everyone; in fact, during the pandemic he was called a ‘Covid warrior’. However, when his last rites were performed at a cemetery in Mahalaxmi on Friday, only his wife Serena, 11-year-old daughter, immediate family members and a few neighbours from IC Colony, turned up.

Serena said that since the local church and the police requested them to not conduct Noronha’s final rites in IC Colony due to possible law-and-order situation, they decided to bury him in Mahalaxmi cemetery where the family had graves. “What better place to put him to rest,” said Serena.

The body was handed over to the family around 4pm after the post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West, and requisite documents and permissions were granted to them to proceed for last rites. An ambulance was called to take the body to Mahalaxmi cemetery.

The ambulance arrived at Cooper Hospital’s post-mortem centre at 5pm from where Serena and Vaaz took Noronha’s body to Mahalaxmi. The ambulance was accompanied by a police van of the MHB Colony police station.

After conducting the final rites with an open casket, the quiet burial was completed by 7.15pm after which the family and the neighbours left the cemetery.