Why offline exams, ask SSC students

Several students of Class 10 (SSC) protested at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on Friday morning against the education department’s decision to conduct offline exams this year.

Students said with the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, the government should not conduct offline exams. “It is a big risk for students. The government should conduct exams online for students who have access to technology” said one of the parents supporting the protest.

Students said they were disappointed as nobody from the education department came to speak to them regarding the issue. “We have been trying to meet the education minister but could not meet,” said a student.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the board exams, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked schools under its jurisdiction to draw a list of 10 teachers on standby to undertake Class 10 supervision duty if needed.

While the HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021, SSC (Class10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20. Nearly 33 lakh will students appear for Class 10 and 12 exams from the state board every year.